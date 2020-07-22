New PlayStation kiosks are not linked to PS5 pre-orders

UK stores have recently received new PlayStation kiosks that were instantly linked to chances that Sony might be about to open PS5 pre-orders. However, the Japanese platform owner quickly debunked this theory, claiming those kiosks do not have any connection to PlayStation 5, despite not adding what they are aiming for.

A Sony spokesperson told IGN, those kiosks are “not PS5 related,” so they’re likely still being used as PS4 demo stations. The speculation about a PS5 involvement was based on the colors of the kiosks, white and blue, which are those of the console and its marketing.

According to Sony’s reply, it should be merely a rebranding of the demo stations already out there.

This is in line with what PlayStation exec Eric Lempel told Geoff Keighley when he had the chance to go hands-on with the DualSense.

“So I think it’s safe to say, we’ll let you know when pre-orders will happen,” he mentioned, hinting at the company not being in a rush for opening PS5 pre-orders.

“It’s not going to happen with a minute’s notice. We’re going to at some point let you know when you can pre-order a PlayStation 5, so please don’t feel like you have to go run and line up anywhere,” Lempel added.

Sony has boosted PS5 production to record figures since it expects to beat the already strong PS4 debut. This is because of COVID-19, which should raise the demand for home entertainment, and the Digital Edition, which is slated to offer a less expensive next-gen experience.