New Pokémon revealed for Scarlet and Violet appears to be a quirky relative of Diglett

As part of the run-up to the release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the World Pokémon Ecological Survey Webinar took place today, showing off new clips of Pokémon old and new and preparing fans for the world of Paldea. One such surveyed Pokémon was the aptly-named Wiglett, which appears to be a new addition to the upcoming games.

In one segment of the Survey video, the “researchers” happen across what at first appears to be a Paldean form of Diglett, with familiar-looking beady eyes and red nose, but colored white and found near water. After further discussion and examination though, the team deemed it a separate species, a convergent evolution with Diglett rather than a native or evolved form of it, based on its location and its unsettling ability to pull itself further out of its hole at will. Wiglett reportedly “live[s] and eat[s] differently” to Diglett, and its coincidentally similar design is put down to similar needs to burrow through the ground, whether through dirt or sand.

The name Wiglett still reflects the similarities between the two Pokémon, appearing to be a portmanteau of either “water” and “Diglett” or “wiggle” and “Diglett.” This latter theory may hold water considering the wriggly nature of the Pokémon when it emerges further from its hole in the ground, but the former may be closer to the truth. Indeed, its Japanese name, Umidigda, seems to share the water theme, as it appears to be a combination of “Umi” (ocean) and “Digda” (the Japanese name for Diglett).

The Wiglett reveal shows off some interesting choices made by the developers. Though many fans reacted positively to the new Pokémon, there are likely to be those who lament what could easily be seen as a cheap palette swap being passed off as a brand new creature. No doubt the nay-sayers are just hoping that Wiglett doesn’t conveniently evolve into Wigtrio.