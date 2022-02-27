All Pokémon that have been confirmed for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will have hundreds of Pokémon for you to find, battle, and catch to fill out your Pokédex, just like every other title in the series. Expect to see plenty of new and returning Pokémon that populate these new games. Here are the current confirmed Pokémon that appear in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

As of this writing, we only have seen the below list of Pokémon appear in the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet announcement trailer. The names in parentheses are evolution line Pokémon that can be expected to be seen, but are not confirmed yet. Some could be potentially replaced with new variants exclusive to the region the game takes place in.

We currently do not know of any new Pokémon outside of the starter Pokémon, Fuecoco, Quaxley, and Sprigatito and are unsure the extent of which Pokémon from past regions will not appear in the new generation games. We will update this post when we have more information.