New Psychonauts 2 trailer showcases the game’s story

A brand new trailer for Psychonauts 2 has been published today, showing off a tease for the story that players will be able to experience when they finally get to pick up the game next month. Among the snapshots of minds Raz explores, it looks like this second game has even more variety and individuality in each than the first game, which is really saying something.

Psychonauts 2 picks up after the events of Psychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruin. Following the rescue of Zanotto, he and Rez head for the Psychonaut headquarters. This is where Raz’s naive vision of the organization is shattered. With Zanotto out of the way, Hollis Forsythe, Zanotto’s second in command, has shifted the group’s focus away from peacekeeping and into the more nefarious studies, including necromancy.

As the trailer shows, not only does Raz have to prevent the resurrection of an ancient evil known as Maligula, there’s also someone within the Psychonauts actively working against him. However, by exploring other people’s minds, Raz will utilize brand new powers and abilities to help others overcome their demons and help him uncover the truth in the process.

Psychonauts was first released in 2005, and there’s been talk of a sequel ever since. To date, every game has been linked through the story, including the PSVR entry that sets up the story for this game. Psychonauts 2 is the long-awaited full sequel that fans have been after for over a decade, and this trailer certainly makes it look like it meets the demand.