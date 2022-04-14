New Sniper Elite 5 trailer showcases gun customization and historical accuracy

The last big Sniper Elite 5 trailer revealed the shooter’s release date. The latest one shows off the game’s attention to detail — and the details you can determine with gun customization.

The new trailer starts with war historian Bruce Crompton, who describes the “half-tracks, tanks, and all kinds of artillery pieces” that developer Rebellion researched and photographed for the upcoming game. One of the game’s vehicles was even copied from one used in Saving Private Ryan. Audio is just as important as visual detail though, and Sniper Elite 5 has sounds from “more guns than all previous Sniper titles combined,” according to audio director Graham Gatheral.

This attention to detail plays into the game’s new customization options, which allow you to swap your rifle’s stock, magazine, receiver, barrel, scope, and sight — aiming down iron sights is a first for Sniper Elite 5, in fact. You can customize your weapons at workbenches, which are found throughout missions in both strategic locations and secretive back rooms. Rebellion’s goal was to let you change your approach throughout the mission so that you’re not committed to one playstyle from the start, although you will still choose a loadout. “There’s so much customization in there that you can replay missions with different weapons [and get] a really different experience,” says head of design Jason Woodward. Those experiences lean on four key playstyles: stealth, power, speed, and control, the last of which is all about analyzing situations from a distance.

All of that well-researched customization will come into play when Sniper Elite 5 launches on May 26. It’s headed to PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. It’ll be available day one on Game Pass, and pre-orders are open now.