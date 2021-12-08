New Splinter Cell game is reportedly open-world like Halo Infinite

It’s been along time since we’ve been graced with a new Splinter Cell game — not since 2013’s Blacklist, in fact. But a new report from reputed leaker Tom Henderson shares a few supposed details about what’s next for Sam Fisher.

Henderson is known for leaking insider game info on Twitter, like EA’s desire for the next Battlefield to be a hero shooter and Skull & Bones entering beta soon. Henderson’s newest report is about an upcoming Splinter Cell game “in early development.” Two key development phrases are included in the tweet, starting with “a more stealthy version of Assassin’s Creed,” which is interesting considering that series is already quite focused on stealth. The game will also reportedly be set in an open world, “similar to how Halo Infinite has done its.” Halo Infinite’s campaign allows freedom of exploration to complete missions and side objectives, a gameplay loop that could certainly work well for Splinter Cell.

Ubisoft's Splinter Cell game that is in early development is currently scoped as a… You guessed it… Open World of sorts.



"A more stealthy version of Assassin's Creed"



"Similar to how Halo Infinite has done its Open World" pic.twitter.com/eqSzRplhu5 — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) December 8, 2021

Whether Henderson’s report is true or false, we do know of at least one upcoming Splinter Cell project. A VR game set in the Splinter Cell universe, one that seemingly includes multiplayer, is in the works. An Assassin’s Creed VR game is also being developed alongside it. Perhaps that’s why the stealth comparisons where made in regards to the purported open-world Splinter Cell.