New Star Trek game confirmed after Prodigy: Supernova poster spotted

It’s not often that we get a game confirmation right after it leaks, but that’s the case with Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova. A poster for the game was spotted at Star Trek: Mission Chicago 2022 before doors opened to the public, but multiple sites have now published the official reveal of the game.

Unlike past Star Trek titles such as Star Trek Bridge Crew, Prodigy: Supernova is made for kids first. It’s based on the Nickelodeon TV show of the same name, which features six alien teens on a ship run by Star Trek: Voyager‘s Captain Janeway. That’s about all we know as far as the game itself, which is being developed by Tessera Studios and published by Outright Games. Outright’s catalog includes several other games based on children’s media like Peppa Pig and Hotel Transylvania.

Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova’s release date is up in the air, as promotional images simply say “coming soon.” However, they also feature box art for the game on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC, so we at least know what platforms it’s headed to. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S are also in the mix thanks to backward compatibility.

Supernova isn’t the only Star Trek game on the horizon. Star Trek: Resurgence was revealed at last year’s Game Awards, and we’ve seen a gameplay demo with Ambassador Spock since then. The narrative adventure game from Telltale is slated for a spring 2022 release date.