When is the release date for Star Trek Resurgence?

Dramatic Labs announced at The Game Awards that it is developing a new Star Trek game. Star Trek Resurgence will launch for the PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S in Spring 2022. Dramatic Labs did not specify an exact release date, but we will update this article as more information surfaces regarding Star Trek Resurgence’s release date.

Alongside the prospective release window, the developer also premiered a trailer showing the game in action. The game looks to have a lot in common with the style of gameplay you’d see in Telltale Games’ library, as it features decision-making as a key mechanic. At one point, a character is asked to either follow orders from their commanding officer, or outright disobey.

From a story perspective, it seems to follow a bright-eyed young soldier who aspires to be a captain aboard a spaceship. It looks like familiar Star Trek characters will also pop up throughout; the trailer featured an appearance by the series’ famous Captain Spock.

Dramatic Labs is composed of staff that previously worked at Telltale Games. The trailer denoted that folks at the studio previously worked on Telltale’s takes on Batman, The Walking Dead, and Game of Thrones, which certainly explains this title’s apparent similarities to Telltale’s library.