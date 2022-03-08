Star Trek: Resurgence gets first gameplay reveal, briefing from Ambassador Spock

Star Trek: Resurgence was first revealed at The Game Awards 2021, and the narrative adventure game will let players make choices within the timeless Trek universe. Now we’ve seen what that looks like in action.

The debut Resurgence gameplay demo comes via IGN First, and while the initial trailer already revealed Ambassador Spock, we get to see him perform his important duties here. We also hear him — Spock’s voice actor is a dead ringer for the real Leonard Nimoy, who passed away in 2015. The gameplay clip shows Spock giving the player character a mission briefing. Note the “in-progress footage” text at the bottom of the video. This isn’t the final look of the game, but it’s meant to give us an idea of how things will go when it releases.

“When it releases” is an interesting concept, since Resurgence’s release date is up in the air right now. We know it’s coming to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam sometime this year, but nothing specific beyond that. Resurgence is being developed by Dramatic Labs, founded by ex-Telltale developer Kevin Bruner. The team includes other veterans from Telltale series like Batman, Game of Thrones, and The Walking Dead. You can expect the same kind of story-changing choices in this game, and you simply have to choose “live long and prosper” when you get the chance.