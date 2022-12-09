New The Lords of the Fallen trailer shows off a hidden world revealed by lantern’s light

The Game Awards’ 2022 ceremony wasn’t the debut of The Lords of the Fallen, but it was our first look at some actual gameplay. The revamp-slash-reboot had a lot to show off.

The gameplay teaser trailer served to highlight two main components of the game: the combat and the connected worlds. Those familiar with the original Lords of the Fallen from 2014 will know what to expect. The game doesn’t hide its FromSoftware game influence, challenging the player to battle difficult enemies and bosses with deliberate strikes, counters, and dodges. Some rather terrifying ghosts, knights, tortured prisoners, and large beasts can be seen in the trailer.

As for world design, the trailer also shows off a variety of locales. Dusty badlands, towering cathedrals, and plenty of fleshy, otherworldly places can be seen. The Lords of the Fallen boasts of having “a vast, interconnected world more than five times larger than the original game.” Part of that is due to the fact that there are two parallel dimensions to explore in this game. One is the living the world; the other is the realm of the dead. You’ll be able to travel between them both using your character’s magic lantern.

All of this begs the question, when is the release date for The Lords of the Fallen? At this time, no specific launch dated has been given, though the game is slated for sometime in 2023. You can wishlist it on Steam in the meantime, and that will keep you up to date with anything developer Hexworks shares. The Lords of the Fallen is coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S in addition to PC. Last-gen console owners are out of luck with this one.

If you’ve been reading this and wondering about the game’s title, yes: the “the” is very important. Lords of the Fallen is the original 2014 game, which was initially supposed to get a sequel called Lords of the Fallen 2. That has since been rebranded, and the game that is now a full-on reboot called The Lords of the Fallen.