When is the release date for The Lords of the Fallen?

Lords of the Fallen 2 was first announced in 2014, when the original Lords of the Fallen released. At first, it was going to release in 2017, but that never happened. The sequel then changed developers in 2018, and as announced at Gamescom 2022, it also has a new name. The Lords of the Fallen is due next year.

The Lords of the Fallen Release Date & Platforms

As of now, we know that The Lords of the Fallen is coming in 2023, but no specific launch date has been announced. It’s coming to PC and current-gen consoles, aka PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. You can wishlist it on Steam now that the game page is live. PC requirements and specs will also be listed there in due time.

What To Expect in The Lords of the Fallen

The Steam page is also a good place to get caught up on The Lords of the Fallen, especially since it’s been a number of years since the original game. This is more of a reboot than a sequel, hence the title change. There’s a reason the description calls it “an all-new, epic RPG adventure,” though there is mention of the previous one. In fact, The Lords of the Fallen is set “in a vast, interconnected world more than five times larger than the original game.” That’s quite a statement.

Image via CI Games

Specifically, the game world is composed of two different parallel realms: one for the living and one for the dead — both lorded over by the evil ruler Adyr. Your character carries a lantern that will let them traverse between the two, and as you might expect, you can customize their look and class too. The Lords of the Fallen will let you explore the world(s) in both single- and multiplayer.