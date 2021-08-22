New WWE 2K22 trailer shown during Summerslam, game set to launch in 2022

Four months ago, we received official confirmation during WrestleMania weekend that the WWE 2K franchise would be back in business. Take-Two and the WWE in early April announced WWE 2K22, a title that is expected to be the franchise’s first foray into the next-generation of consoles. Tonight during Summerslam, WWE fans were shown a real first look into WWE 2K22, plus given some new details on the game.

First, let’s take a look at the trailer, which featured WWE superstars Roman Reigns, Finn Balor, Bobby Lashley, and Bayley, among other. Take-Two touted that the new game will feature new controls, and a redesigned game engine.

Get ready 👊💥 #WWE2K22 debuts March 2022! #ItHitsDifferent



👊 New Controls

💥 Stunning Graphics

💥 Redesigned Engine



More to come this January! pic.twitter.com/A4wlDAYVML — #WWE2K22 (@WWEgames) August 22, 2021

As far as a release date, WWE and Take-Two did not specify a release date. But, the two sides did confirm that the new game will launch next year during the month of March.

This will be a bit of a different timeline than what WWE fans are typically accustomed to. Traditionally, WWE games, and more specifically, WWE 2K titles, have launched in the fall. Last year’s WWE 2K Battlegrounds, an arcade-style wrestling game, released in September, following that pattern.

While this will be a bit later than usual, this will allow WWE to promote the new game alongside next year’s WrestleMania, which will take place on April 3 in Dallas, Texas.