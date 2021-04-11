WWE 2K22 confirmed at Wrestlemania 37, first gameplay footage revealed

After a year on hiatus, the simulation-based WWE 2K franchise will be officially coming back in 2021. Just a few days after the official WWE Games Twitter account teased that a big announcement was in store this weekend during Wrestlemania 37, the first commercial for WWE 2K22 went live during WWE’s marquee event.

During night one of Wrestlemania 37, a 30 second promo featuring early work-in progress gameplay was shown off to wrestling fans from around the world. And much of the promo centered around current WWE wrestler Rey Mysterio, as well as some improved graphical changes.

It’s no secret that WWE 2K22 was going to happen this year after a year off. Take-Two officials were adamant that the plan was to give the wrestling simulation franchise a year off after a messy release in 2019 with WWE 2K20, and bring it back after making mass changes to the gameplay engine. Take-Two and the WWE instead opted to release WWE 2K Battlegrounds, an arcade-style game, in September 2020.

But while we know WWE 2K will return in 2021, there’s still a lot we don’t know about the new game, namely the release date. The WWE 2K22 teaser ended with a message indicating that more information on the title would be made public in the near future.