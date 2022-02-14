New Zenith: The Last City patch addresses level scaling, Arboruht difficulty, and more

Developer RamenVR has released the first patch for its VR MMO Zenith: The Last City. This patch alters various parts of the game following player feedback, making for what should be a more inviting experience that provides a better way to play for far longer.

The first significant change is an increase to level scaling. At launch, the game didn’t consider player equipment, but when that was fixed, players felt underpowered in every zone. The update makes players feel more powerful again while maintaining a necessary difficulty level. In a follow-up letter for the patch, the developer pointed out that it needs to hire more people to keep up with the grind for dedicated players.

The difficulty of the fight against the world boss Arboruht has been increased with this patch. He now has more health, deals more damage, and will use new abilities players haven’t seen before. The developers discovered exploits that made him easier and have fixed some but are still working in the background to make the fight against Arboruht as challenging as intended.

Finally, in addition to many smaller fixes, Shards, the name of severs in Zenith: The Last City, have been consolidated. This is because there were too many at launch to allow for the influx of new players. Now though, it’s not necessary to have so many. The developer has also given players a glimpse at the game’s first major update, but there’s no word on when this will be released.