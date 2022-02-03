RamenVR reveals the Cyber Ninja Class for Zenith: The Last City

Developer RamenVR has revealed one of the upcoming Classes for VR MMO Zenith: The Last City, the Cyber Ninja. The Class was announced thanks to the response to a post on Twitter, which said it would be revealed after 1,000 likes. Fans quickly exceeded that target and triggered the reveal long before RamenVR anticipated.

There are currently two Classes in Zenith: The Last City: The Blademaster, a melee Class, and Essence Mage, a ranged magical Class. The Cyber Ninja falls between these two Classes, combining magic and technology to take down enemies using stealth and style.

✨ Introducing – The Cyber Ninja! ✨



The Cyber Ninja is a fusion of magic and technology with the sole purpose of taking down enemies with stealth and precision (often using their array of gadgets and a bow to get the job done in style).



Read More Here: https://t.co/klynIRAcoS pic.twitter.com/6kcZXGgbxa — Zenith MMO (@ZenithMMO) February 2, 2022

Cyber Ninjas use gadgets to open up opportunities to strike targets with precise blows and deal massive damage from the shadows. It also uses a weapon that no other Class in the game has at the moment, a bow and arrow. Players will be able to hold and charge a shot from their bow to fire an arrow that deals more damage and opens up opportunities for others to come in and finish an enemy off.

The Cyber Ninja also has a brand new traversal system, the Hookshot. While it’s still in the experimental stage of development, the idea is that the Hookshot will allow players to move towards or away from an area quickly. This means that you can drop an explosive and then fly away as it blows up and kills all the surrounding enemies.

RamenVR doesn’t have an exact release date for this Class, but it’s excited to be bringing a third one for players to master. The developer is likely still refining combat from a stealth perspective and the impact of a bow and arrow in the broader game. While this Class combines melee and ranged attacks, it sounds different enough that all players will want to jump on it and give it a try. You can read more about the lore of Cyber Ninjas on the official Class reveal page.