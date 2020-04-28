Next-gen will change gaming “as dramatically as any since 2D to 3D,” says Phil Spencer

Phil Spencer, the head of Xbox, has shared a comment on Twitter about what he thinks the next generation of console gaming will be able to bring to the industry.

Microsoft’s EVP at gaming has high expectations when it comes to Xbox Series X’s life cycle, mentioning he believes it will lead to a true generational leap as in the early days of the business.

Making a concrete example, Spencer tweeted that “in my view the feel of games this upcoming generation will change as dramatically as any since 2D to 3D given CPU upgrade, DLI, memory bandwidth, and SSD.”

Spencer has already made it clear in the recent past that Xbox Series X would push more on CPU than on GPU as processors have always been seen like true bottlenecks for performances, and improving on that aspect should allow for higher frame rates. Someone believes bottlenecks will still be there, though.

He added that ray tracing “on console will be great,” finally making this feature a standard, or at least trying to make it happen as the tech is still rather expensive in terms of resources, and many developers could skip on it. Also, ” I’m very focused on the work we are doing around Dynamic Latency Input (DLI).”

While we’ve yet to see how these innovations will effectively impact gaming, developers have already shared the way they think their titles will take advantage of them, and this includes more realism in lighting and overall better performances.

At this time, it is unclear at what cost all of this technical prowess will be available, but Microsoft believes it has a “plan that can win” when it comes to that. It is reported that such plans include a second, less expensive next-gen console.