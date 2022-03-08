Next Xbox update reportedly removing the ability to share clips directly on Twitter

Microsoft is always updating the Xbox, but one of the latest changes is not sitting well with fans. It seems the ability to share gameplay clips straight to Twitter is being removed.

Windows Central editor Jez Corden brought this to folks’ attention on Twitter. Corden’s screenshot, taken from the latest Xbox Insider Ring update, shows the share tab sans Twitter option. You can still link your Twitter account to your Xbox profile to display it on the console, but the option to share clips from Game DVR to the social media site is gone. Replies from other insiders corroborate this; the option was present in the previous Xbox version, but not in the newest.

ResetEra mod Jawmuncher shared Corden’s discovery on the forums there, and users are just as baffled in the replies to that thread. One suggests that a change to Twitter’s API might be the culprit, but considering you can still link to Twitter in your Xbox bio, that might not be the answer. Other users are hoping the feature is simply being reworked rather than removed, since sharing gameplay clips to Twitter is commonplace for the gaming culture.

In fact, it was only a week ago that we saw such a clip. Content creator @SuperLouis_64 posted an amazing video of an Elden Ring boss beaten with a modded Ring Fit Adventure Ring-Con. That clip is a combination of Nintendo Switch and PC hardware, of course, but the sentiment remains. Xbox gamers don’t want to see their sharing features reduced.