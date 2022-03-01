Elden Ring player uses Ring Fit Adventure controller to beat a boss

When the likes of Dark Souls, Bloodborne, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice aren’t challenging enough, some gamers have taken it upon themselves to add a new twist. We’ve seen the likes of Guitar Hero’s plastic instruments and Donkey Konga’s bongos be used in place of traditional controllers, and now there’s a new peripheral to add to the list.

Content creator @SuperLouis_64 decided to embrace wordplay and start playing Elden Ring Fit Adventure — in other words, he played FromSoftware’s new game using Nintendo’s Ring-Con attachment. Amazingly, he was able to beat Elden Ring boss Bloodhound Knight Darriwil on the first try with this method. SuperLouis shared this victory on Twitter, so you can see how it all went down in the clip below.

WE BEAT A BOSS FIRST TRY



W/ THE RING FIT MOD!!! LETS GOOOO 💪🏾💪🏾#ELDENRING pic.twitter.com/P5B90ZGrFu — Super Louis 64 (@SuperLouis_64) February 28, 2022

In a followup tweet, SuperLouis explains how his controller mod works. Running or jogging lets him use the joysticks for character movement, while performing a squat or knee lift uses items. He also promises to release a video that further explains how he put it all together.

Bloodhound Knight Darriwil is just one of many bosses in Elden Ring, of course. If you’re curious, we have the full list of all bosses for you to peruse. We can also help you get over the first major roadblock and beat Margit the Fell Omen, as well as Godrick the Grafted after him.