NieR Replicant Extra Content trailer showcases Mermaid Episode, 15 Nightmares dungeon, and more

A new trailer for NieR Replicant Ver. 1.22474487139 shows off the additional content that players can take on when they finally get their hands on it later this week. Among the new content on show are outfits, a look at the Mermaid Episode, and a new dungeon called 15 Nightmares.

Fans of NieR Automata can expect some cameos from voice actors, outfits, weapons, and even original music. The voices returning for NeiR Replicant include Kyrle McCarley, Kaoru Akiyama, Kira Buckland, Aoi Yuki, Natsuki Hanae, Ayaka Suwa, and Yui Ishikawa.

The new dungeon, 15 Nightmares, is a fast-paced series of encounters that require speed, skill, and knowledge of the series to work through. They’ll provide an additional challenge that players of all skills can enjoy.

In this trailer specifically, we get a good look at the new costumes for Samurai and Kabuki, providing a new style with which to take on the challenges that await them.

As for the Mermaid Episode, only a brief glimpse is shown. It sets the scene for a tale of two people on a decrepit ship. This episode promises many new dangerous encounters and enemies. One, in particular, is slated as “an invincible and might shade that could never be killed.”

Game Director Yoko Taro explained that NieR Replicant isn’t a remake, remaster, or even a version 1.5 in a recent interview with Game Informer. “Okay, this is an updated version, but we also don’t want this to be referred to as a remaster. So it’s not a version two, neither is it a remake, but it’s not quite 1.55. Okay, let’s pare it down a little more, maybe, it’s 1.22.”

As a result, it’s hard to put a label on what this is. What we do know is that series fans will be able to jump in and find out when the game launches on April 23.