Ninjala suffers delay as COVID-19 has slowed development

GungHo Online Entertainment has announced Ninjala‘s release date has been delayed as the development on the game has been slowed down by COVID-19 shutdowns.

In a press release, the developer has revealed the new release date is now slated for June 24, 2020, as a digital, free download on Nintendo eShop for Nintendo Switch.

The Japanese developer has mentioned that the title is almost complete in terms of development, but the final touches will require some additional weeks compared to the original roadmap.

The game, an area brawler, which has just received an acclaimed open beta, was previously set for release on May 27, 2020, but “COVID-19 shutdowns have slowed the development process” and the team will need more time to ship it.

“Ninjala is near completion, but we are significantly limited in how quickly we can work to test and finalize the game when we cannot be in the same room,” said Kazuki Morishita, President & CEO of GungHo Online Entertainment.

“Although we are working hard to launch Ninjala and release it to our fans, the health and safety of our employees is paramount,” Morishita added.

“We apologize to our Ninjala fans who were eagerly anticipating its launch, and we ask for your understanding as we work to bring you the best game we can in this additional month.”

The game won’t require a Nintendo Switch Online subscription when it releases as a free-to-play download later this year.

GungHo Online Entertainment is reportedly already working on an episodic story mode and a battle pass that, according to dataminers, should be released in time for the launch of the 1.0 version.