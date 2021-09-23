Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis games are coming through a new Nintendo Switch Online plan

Nintendo Switch Online is expanding and will include both Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis games in its library. However, if you want access to these games, you’ll need to upgrade your Switch Online membership to a more expensive service tier.

In late October, the manufacturer will be offering Nintendo 64 and Genesis content. In addition, Nintendo has announced that they will be releasing new N64 and Genesis wireless controllers specifically for $49.99. The controllers will be exclusive to Nintendo Switch Online members. Despite the Nintendo 64 controller’s controversial status among the community, Nintendo said they wanted to “ensure that games can be played with the same style controls from their original releases.”

The Nintendo 64 games include:

Super Mario 64

Mario Kart 64

Star Fox 64

Yoshi’s Story

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

Win Back: Covert Operations

Mario Tennis

Dr. Mario 64

Sin & Punishment

The Sega Genesis games include:

Castlevania: Bloodlines

Contra Hard Corps

Dr Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine

Ecco the Dolphin

Golden Axe

Gunstar Heroes

Musha

Phantasy Star IV

Ristar

Shining Force

Shinobi III

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Streets of Rage 2

Strider

Nintendo has revealed its intentions to bring on even more Nintendo 64 games to its library in the future. They include The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask, F-Zero X, Mario Golf, Pokemon Snap, Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards, Paper Mario, and surprisingly Banjo-Kazooie (which is owned by rival company Xbox/Microsoft).

Currently, you can play classic NES and SNES games with your Nintendo Switch Online membership. If you’re not interested in upgrading, you’ll still have access to all of those NES and SNES games, plus your online service.