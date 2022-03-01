Nintendo adds ‘Missions and Rewards’ to Nintendo Switch Online app

Nintendo has announced that it added a “Missions and Rewards” section to the Nintendo Switch Online (NSO) app. Similar to Xbox’s Game Pass quest system, the addition will allow subscription members to earn Platinum Points by completing missions by playing various games.

Some Nintendo Switch Online missions include: play software that supports online play, back up save data, play NES, and more. Subscribers can redeem Nintendo’s digital currency to purchase NSO exclusive frames, characters, or backgrounds to create a custom Nintendo Switch icon for their game profile.

A range of icons are currently available as a part of the update, which will cost subscribers 10 platinum points each. New themed additions are being added each month, with the current theme, Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Super Mario Odyssey, running until April 3.

It’s pretty easy to purchase items as Nintendo rewards just 30 platinum points for playing online once a week. Nintendo has used Platinum Points for years, Nintendo users have redeemed the points to purchase physical items like keychains, stickers, posters, and more which can cost up to 400+ Platinum Points.

The move is Nintendo’s latest attempt to incentivize players to subscribe to its service. The base tier comes with features like playing online, backing up cloud data, and accessing an NES/SNES library. In addition, players have access to exclusive games – Tetris 99 and Pac-Man 99.

Last year Nintendo added a new NSO Expansion Pack tier, bringing Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis libraries to the service. The tier has recently added new benefits, including Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ Happy Home Paradise DLC and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s upcoming DLC tracks.