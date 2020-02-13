Nintendo confirmed to be attending E3 2020

Nintendo is among the companies attending E3 2020, as confirmed by the Entertainment Software Association in a press release.

The Japanese platform owner’s presence was given for granted due to previous years’ editions, but a leak from the official E3 website had seemingly put that at risk.

The Mario and Zelda maker had, in fact, not been included in a placeholder list of companies participating at E3 2020, and that had sparked even more confusion about the event.

We have already been informed that Sony won’t be coming to E3 this year for the second time in a row and that The Game Awards producer and host Geoff Keighley will be skipping it as well.

“Several leading video game companies have already committed to participating in E3 2020,” said the ESA in a note posted on its official website.

That will be “including Xbox, Nintendo, Ubisoft, Bethesda Softworks, SEGA, Capcom, Square Enix, Take-Two Interactive Software, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc., and Warner Bros. Games, among others.”

While Keighley accused E3 not to be innovated to be a “digital” experience, ESA grants that this year’s event will feature the “debut of an all-new floor experience that will be streamed to bring exclusive conversations with leading industry innovators and creators.”

Microsoft had already confirmed it would be attending E3 2020 in the year that will see the company release its next-gen console, Xbox Series X.