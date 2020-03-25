Nintendo of America repair centers close over COVID-19 preventive measures

Nintendo of America has announced it is shutting its repair services due to the novel coronavirus outbreak in the United States.

According to a press release, products already at Nintendo repair center “will remain there until repair services resume.” Currently, though, “repair centers are closed until further notice.”

Should players have just issued their damaged Nintendo Switch system to the platform owner’s repair service, it is further mentioned, those still in transit “may be returned to you as undeliverable.”

The closure was decided “due to preventive measures put in place for the COVID-19 coronavirus, and in accordance with federal and local guidelines.”

An additional dedicated FAQ also makes it clear how the closure of Nintendo of America repair services will deal with warranty.

“If the warranty for a product expires during the closure period,” it reports, “we will honor the warranty for the amount of time our repair centers are closed.”

The updates about when repair services will get back to work will be provided on the official website, even though it’s not clear how long it will take.

It is an unfortunate issue for Nintendo to happen at this stage since the Japanese console maker has just released Animal Crossing: New Horizons with an exceptional reception from users and critics.

COVID-19 could be having an impact on game updates as well since Nintendo’s headquarters in Japan might have to react to the outbreak soon with a smart working-oriented reorganization.