Nintendo Switch Online app updated to version 2.0.0 and we can finally see who’s online

At long last, you can see which of your friends are online when using the Nintendo Switch Online smartphone app. This basic feature was finally added to the Apple and Android app, just five years after it originally launched. The Nintendo Switch Online app has been updated to version 2.0.0 and brings its contents up-to-date for 2017.

Following on from the recent addition of Switch Missions and Rewards on console, the Nintendo Switch Online app version 2.0.0 is available now on both the App Store and the Google Play Store and brings with it the following changes:

The app’s overall design has been updated

You can now see which of your friends are online

You can change your online-status settings

You can view your friend code

Other minor changes have also been implemented

Being able to see which of your friends are online is a big but basic change that finally lets us see who’s online without the need to turn on our Switch console. This means that you can check to see if someone is online to play a round of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (other online games are available) before booting up the game.

The Switch Online app has been something of a joke since it was released, but it is nice to see it finally updated with some basic but key features. Maybe in another five years, we won’t have to use its overtly complicated system to use voice chat in online games. At least anyone that still uses the app can see our fancy new avatars while checking if we’re online.