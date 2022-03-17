Nintendo Switch Online March Update includes three classic Sega Genesis games

Nintendo released a video of what new games will be part of the Nintendo Switch Online March Update. The update will include three games from the Sega Genesis library. These games are Light Crusader, Super Fantasy Zone, and Alien Soldier. The video shows brief footage of what each game will look like on the Nintendo Switch Online, with each game looking better than ever.

Light Crusader is an action-adventure game released on the Sega Genesis in 1995. The game is a fantasy adventure game that includes platforming, puzzle-solving, and sword-swinging in its gameplay.

Fantasy Zone is a side-scrolling shooter released on arcades before being ported onto the Sega Genesis. In Fantasy Zone, players control a small spaceship and need to shoot through a series of colorful levels to progress.

Alien Soldier is a side-scrolling run and gun game released on the Sega Genesis in 1995. The game features a super-soldier eagle who goes on a rampage to save his planet. The game uses a lot of high-concept sci-fi elements, as well as plenty of unique weapons for players to use.

All three games are available to play today for members of the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack. Sega Genesis games for the Switch Online were announced back in September 2021, and Nintendo has since released multiple Sega games on the Switch.