Nintendo Switch production taking a hit from the Coronavirus outbreak

While Nintendo’s financial results from late last night was good news for the company, a more immediate situation could have an impact on the production of its Nintendo Switch consoles.

Per this report from Reuters, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa noted that production of the system in China is taking a hit from the recent outbreak of the coronavirus.

Since the outbreak of the mysterious virus a few weeks ago in the city of Wuhan, 170 lives have been taken, with 7,000 others infected. Recently, there have been reports of some people affected in the U.S., though those numbers are sporadic at the moment.

This comes just days after a Pokémon Video Game Championship in Hong Kong was cancelled, following the outbreak’s response level being raised to “emergency.”

The World Health Organization will meet today and see whether or not to declare the coronavirus as a public health emergency.

Nintendo recently released the Nintendo Switch in China late last year, with assistance from its partner Tecnet Holdings Ltd. It became a massive success, mainly due to the family-friendly games that came out alongside it.

Whether this outbreak will have an effect on Nintendo’s overall Switch distribution has yet to be seen. It does have other distribution channels, but it’s unknown if it will be able to keep up with the heavy demand for the system.

It was recently reported that the system sold over 52.4 million units since its release. More Switch sales are expected with the upcoming release of Animal Crossing, as well as new downloadable additions to its hit games Pokémon Sword and Shield (trailer included below) and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.