Nintendo Switch ships 61.44 million units, three times more than PS4 in the latest quarter
Nintendo releases new figures.
weekend top
what’s new
Destiny Servers Unlock Exact Timing Revealed, Review Embargo
The exact timing as to when Destiny’s Servers will go live has been revealed, its 12 noon GMT /7AM EDT/4AM
Fallout 4: Where to find Wasteland Survival Guide
All Wasteland Survival Guide Magazines in Fallout 4 can now be found with ease. This Fallout 4 Guide will show
Follow us
Tech
Fallout 4 News
Fallout: New Vegas Release Details
Fallout: New Vegas release details is out, the game will be releasing on two different day, it will be first releasing on October 19, 2010 in the US and on