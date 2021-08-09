No Man’s Sky Frontiers update will boldly go beyond for the game’s fifth anniversary

Today, Sean Murray has announced the next free update for No Man’s Sky: Frontiers. The announcement comes on the game’s fifth anniversary as a celebration of everything developer Hello Games and the No Man’s Sky community have achieved.

The announcement was made in a post on Twitter featuring a video that PlayStation posted simultaneously. The video covers the last five years of the game’s development, from launch, through each update until today. It ends with a small tease simply stating that Frontiers will arrive soon.

The announcement is accompanied by a post from Murray on the PlayStation Blog. He explains that the game has been on quite a journey since the initial announcement at E3 2014. He goes through how he was excited about the updates that launched in the year or so after the game but didn’t get that same feeling until last year with the enhanced version of the game coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

He ends by stating that Frontiers, “in some ways it is just another update, but in other ways, it’s a missing piece of the sci-fi fantasy that we’ve always wanted to add, and very fitting for our fifth anniversary.” The name Frontiers suggests a new horizon for players to explore, boldly going beyond the limits of travel into new, uncharted systems in search of life. But, of course, we won’t know for sure until the update launches.

The main content that players have been waiting for in No Man’s Sky is the third Expedition. After the Expeditions update, the game had two fantastic Expeditions, the second one of which ended with players being rewarded with the Normandy SR1. Should Frontiers tie into Expeditions and produce a regular schedule, it will please fans who are eager for more of this content to no end.

Traditionally, Murray’s Twitter account has always been the place to watch for teasers for No Man’s Sky updates. He usually posts an emoji that’s somehow related to the update’s name, with the update launching for all platforms a few hours later. However, it’s unlikely we’ll see Frontiers launch today, considering that all sources say it’s coming soon, indicating a slightly less imminent release date and time.

Murray’s blog post ends by outlining how there’s still so much more Hello Games wants to try with No Man’s Sky, meaning there will always be more updates on the way. His final tease for Frontiers is, “We want to thank everyone who has travelled with us so far, and those that have still to join this ambitious voyage.” This could be a teaser for a link between Frontiers and Star Trek: Voyager. Only time will tell.