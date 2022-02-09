No Man’s Sky is coming to Nintendo Switch

During today’s Nintendo Direct showcase, it was announced that No Man’s Sky is finally coming to Nintendo Switch. Players will be able to enjoy the game with every update released so far included when it launches later this year.

No Man’s Sky is slated to come to Nintendo Switch in summer 2022. While we don’t have an exact release date, it seems this is a port for the console rather than a cloud version. This means that players can explore the endless universe of No Man’s Sky wherever they are, whatever they’re doing.

You can play No Man’s Sky offline, but your discoveries aren’t uploaded to the server, so you can’t interact with other players. The Switch version will likely allow you to explore and play offline when you want and let you upload your discoveries when you’re connected to the internet once more.

Interestingly, it doesn’t look like the game has seen much of a downgrade visually in its port to the Switch. This version even includes base building, which suggests that the same memory-saving technology that allows an entire universe to exist in No Man’s Sky without a colossal file size has been applied when packing everything into the new version.