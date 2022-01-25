Guide to Planet Types in No Man’s Sky

While you’re cruising around in space, you’ll run into plenty of planets that need exploring and to be mined for all their valuable natural resources. The different types of planets in No Man’s Sky have changed a bit since the game has launched, with new categories being introduced over time. If you’re wondering what to expect as you explore the stars, we’ve got everything you need to know about the worlds waiting for you out there.

Planets in No Man’s Sky are sorted into categories called Biomes. Every world you encounter will fit into one of these Biomes, though not every world in a Biome will be identical so it is still worth exploring even when you’re looking for a specific planet type.

Lush Biomes

Screenshot by Gamepur

These are typically your Earth-like planets, with grass and plants covering most of the surface. There may or may not be trees present, either in sparse growths or dense forests. Lush planets will, unsurprisingly, have the most diverse animal life in the universe.

Resources common in Lush Biomes are:

Paraffinium

Star Bulb

Nitrogen

Barren Biomes

Screenshot by Gamepur

Almost the exact opposite of Lush planets, Barren Biomes are largely desert planets. They have very little water, so their plant and animal resources will be limited. They tend to have rocky terrain with the occasional ravine or canyon present on their surface. Most of their planet life will be limited and small.

Resources common in Barren Biomes are:

Pyrite

Cactus Flesh

Sulphurine

Dead Biomes

Screenshot by Gamepur

As expected from the title, these are planets devoid of life. Dead planets have no atmosphere, low gravity, and little if any plant or animal life. These harsh planets will drain your life support systems as you explore them, so bring plenty of resources if you do want to make your way across their surface.

Resources common on Dead Biomes are:

Rusted Metal

Exotic Biomes

Screenshot by Gamepur

These planets look similar to Dead Biomes when viewed from space, but will occasionally have a strange, artificial Hex structure along their surface. These are rare planets that have limited atmosphere and gravity, but won’t strain your life support systems more than other Biomes. Exploring them will sometimes reveal unique structures and vacant bases. As of the Visions update, Exotic Biomes each have a single Stabilised Reality Glitch to find.

Resources common on Exotic Biomes are:

Gold

Scorched Biomes

Screenshot by Gamepur

These planets are exactly as they sound. They have unusually high temperatures which make them difficult to explore, but they can also be filled with unusual plant life. Occasionally, you’ll come across plants on a Scorched planet that has adapted to the extreme environment by being filled with boiling liquid. You will need to have Thermal Protection to stay here long.

Resources common on Scorched Biomes are:

Phosphorus

Solanium

Sulphurine

Frozen Biomes

Screenshot by Gamepur

At the other end of the scale from Scorched Biomes are Frozen planets. These worlds can still have plant and animal life, with trees covering much of the planet’s surface. You will still need to have Thermal Protection to spend much time on these worlds.

Resources common on Frozen Biomes are:

Dioxite

Frost Crystal

Radon

Toxic Biomes

Screenshot by Gamepur

These worlds are harsh, difficult to explore places, with toxic rain falling almost constantly and rivers of poisonous liquid running across its surface. There are often flora on these planets, usually in the form of mushrooms and strange, dangerous plants. There will rarely be animal life on these worlds and you will need to have Toxic Protection upgrades to spend much time here.

Resources common on Toxic Biomes are:

Ammonia

Fungal Mould

Nitrogen

Irradiated Biomes

These worlds are filled with radioactive gases and materials, resulting in highly mutated plants. Irradiated Biomes commonly have animals on their surface, but very little water or breathable atmosphere. Unsurprisingly, you’ll need Radiation Protection upgrades to spend a decent amount of time on these planets.

Resources common on Irradiated Biomes are:

Uranium

Gamma Root

Radon

Marsh Biomes

These planets are similar to Lush Biomes except that they can be much more dangerous. Their surfaces are often covered in a strange mist when viewed from space and they are home to fungi and toxic planets. Most Marsh Biomes will have a source of water on them as well as large tree stumps littered around their surface.

Resources common on Marsh Biomes are:

Faecium

Mordite

Volcanic Biomes

These worlds have an unstable surface, with volcanic eruptions common across the planet. They are difficult to explore for the same reason that Scorched Biomes are, with the added danger of random explosions happening around you as you walk around. You’ll need a Coolant Network upgrade to spend much time here.

There are no resources common across all Volcanic Biomes.

Mega Exotic Biomes

These are similar to the Exotic Biomes described above, except everything is plus-sized. Expect to find huge versions of plants and animals, a strange red hue to the skies, and unusual rock formations scattered around. Mega Exotic Biomes have an atmosphere but can be inhospitable places to land.

Resources common on Mega Exotic Biomes are: