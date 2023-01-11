Noibat’s February 2023 Community Day in Pokemon Go debuts a new move, Boomburst

The next Community Day announcement has arrived, and Pokémon Go’s February 2023 event will feature the Dragon and Flying-type Pokémon, Noibat. For those who have yet to encounter this rare Pokémon, it’s an excellent opportunity to add it to your collection and potentially find a shiny version of Noibat in the wild.

The February 2023 Community Day for Noibat will take place on February 5 from 2 PM to 5 PM in your local time zone. There’s a good chance that Noibat will appear as its shiny version, also making a debut. If you evolve Noibat into its final form, Noivern, during the event, it will learn the charged move Normal-type move, Boomburst, which is making its first appearance in the game.

Ear’s—er, here’s—some good news for you, Trainers! Noibat, the Sound Wave Pokémon, will be flying in for #PokemonGOCommunityDay on February 5, 2023!



Like previous Community Day events, players will receive several passive bonuses while playing, such as three times as much Stardust for catching Pokémon, twice as much Candy and XL Candy, lure modules and incense that lasts three times as long, and much more. When the event ends, Noibat will appear in four-star raids in raid battles, and after being defeated, Noibat will spawn around these raid locations for 30 minutes.

The event will also have a Special Research Ticket called Abundant Noise which players can choose to purchase before the event starts for $1. This ticket is not a requirement to participate, but it does provide several rewards to players who get it, such as items to catch more Pokémon during the event, and provides a handful of Noibat and Noivern encounters.

Although the event features a new Normal-type charged attack, Boomburst, fans are already speculating that this won’t do much for Noibat in the long run. We don’t have the full details of the attack, but so far, it looks like that in trainer battles, it will do 150 power, which has many Pokémon Go players expecting it to work similarly to Hyper Beam, which requires far too much energy in a PvP battle to be truly effective.

The Boomburst attack might turn out to be a dud, but the Community Day event could be a good opportunity for players to add this elusive Dragon-type Pokémon to their Pokedex.