NSFW Wordle clone Lewdle gains over 700,000 active users in its launch week

Lewdle — an NSFW clone of the popular word-guessing game Wordle — has accumulated over 700,000 active users since its launch on January 19, according to Lewdle creator Gary Whitta. Whitta shared an update on Lewdle’s active playerbase via Twitter on Wednesday morning.

Like its source material, Lewdle is a word-guessing game that tasks players with guessing a new word each day. The two games are identical to one another, but Lewdle’s twist is that it only features naughty words that you might not want to repeat in the workplace. Whitta collaborated with Leah — his wife — as well as indie game developer Adam Nickerson when developing the project.

Whitta previously shared that Lewdle had attained over 200,000 total users only three days after the game’s launch. The total number of users later surpassed 300,000 on January 23, and it has steadily increased since then.

The naughty-minded Wordle clone has also caught the attention of a few celebrities. English actor Stephen Fry, who previously starred in the Sherlock Holmes and The Hobbit film series, publicly praised the game on Twitter earlier this week.

I'm enjoying @LewdleOfficial – an NSFW version of #Wordle … my bro-in-law got this in 2 which I'm not sure shows him in a good light…



Lewdle 07 3/6

⬛⬛⬛⬛🟩

🟩⬛⬛⬛🟩

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩



Don't be a $⋕*! and play the original Wordle too! https://t.co/9Osjy35jnx — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) January 25, 2022

Wordle itself is going quite strong as well. The game went viral in late 2021, and has since accrued over 2 million users. If you want to know more about Wordle, including where you can play it, check out our guide on this viral word-guessing game.