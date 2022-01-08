What is Wordle, and where can I play it? Answered

If you have spent any amount of time on social media lately, you have likely seen the name Wordle tossed around alongside some green and yellow boxes. Here’s an explanation of what Wordle is and how you can play it if you are interested.

Wordle is a simple word guessing puzzle game. At a certain time each day, you can jump on Wordle and be presented with a five-letter word that you will need to guess correctly within six tries. After making a guess, you will be shown how close you are. Gray boxes mean that the letter isn’t in the word, yellow is a correct letter but wrong placement, and green is the right letter in the right spot. Also, if you try to guess a word that isn’t in the game’s dictionary, the game will let you know and not cost you a guess. That means you cannot type random letters and get a clue.

After making each guess, your keyboard at the bottom of the screen will also change to show the letters you have guessed so far. You will need to use all the clues to get the word right. There is no time limit to get the word right, but until the word resets, you can only play it once at a time. After the game ends, you will be given a rundown of your score and a timer to the next available word. If you choose to share your score from here, you will be posting those boxes on your social media.

To play it yourself, just open up the Wordle website on a browser. The game works on either your phone, tablet, or a PC.