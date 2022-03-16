Open-world vampire game V Rising is getting another beta next week

V Rising already had one small beta last fall, but the next one is coming quite soon. Sign-ups are now open, so you can put your name in to give the open-world vampire game a go next week.

Announced alongside a closed beta trailer (via IGN), the next trial starts a week from the time of this writing, on Thursday, March 23. This beta will be held through Steam, and you can sign up on the V Rising website now. All that is required is your email address, since the game is only headed to PC. Take a look at the trailer below to see what you’re in for if you’re selected for the closed beta.

V Rising is the next game from Stunlock Studios, who previously developed Battlerite, Bloodline Champions, and other titles. V Rising is a “vampiric multiplayer action-RPG survival game,” according to the beta trailer description. What that means is that you’ll drink blood from your enemies to gain new powers and contend with a day/night cycle — you know how vampires get in the sunlight. While it’s built around multiplayer and PvP, the game can also be played solo.

V Rising has no release date at this time, but it’ll be coming to PC via Steam when it does launch. Console owners and Epic Games Store diehards are unfortunately out of luck there.