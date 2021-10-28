How to sign up for the V Rising beta

V Rising is an upcoming vampire survival game from the team at Stunlock Studios. The game puts you in control of a newly reawakened bloodsucker looking to build up your own castle and conquer the living. As of yet, the developers haven’t announced a firm release date for the multiplayer game, but you can sign up for the upcoming beta.

All you need to do is head to the game’s official website at playvrising.com. From here, you’ll see options to watch the trailer or wishlist the game on Steam. However, if you’re wanting to sign up for the beta, you’ll want to click the third button in that lineup. This will take you to a page where you can enter your email address to sign up. You can also sign up for the Stunlock Newsletter from this screen if you’re looking for more info about the game.

The beta is currently scheduled to begin sometime later this year, though Stunlock has not revealed an exact date just yet. That said, by signing up, you’ll be informed of when it’s starting as soon as that information is available. The recent development blog also mentions that the game will enter a paid early access period sometime in 2022 before moving onto its full release after that.