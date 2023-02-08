Original Gameboy and Gameboy Color games are coming to Nintendo Switch Online

In the Nintendo Direct on February 8, Nintendo announced that it will continue to add games from past consoles. This time around, Nintendo Switch owners will get a shot at playing some of the classics from the Gameboy and Gameboy color.

Those who have access to Nintendo Switch Online will be able to play a number of Gameboy games from the past. Among the Gameboy titles that will be available at launch include Tetris, Super Mario 2-6 Golden Coins, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening DX, Gargoyle’s Quest, Game and Watch Gallery 3, Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare, Metroid II: Return of Samus, Wario Land 3, and Kirby’s Dream Land.

Nintendo stressed that additional titles, like Kirby Tilt ‘n’ Tumble and The Legend of Zelda Oracle of Seasons & Ages will be coming in the near future. Gameboy titles will also have local and online multiplayer (friends only).

On top of that, Nintendo confirmed that several Game Boy Advance titles will be coming via the Expansion Pack. The titles are are set to come to that is Super Mario Advance 4: Super Mario Bros. 3, WarioWare, Inc,: Mega Microgame$, Kuru Kuru Kurutin, Mario Kart: Super Circuit, Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga, The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap. And much like with the Gameboy games, the Advance titles will have multiplayer.

The launch games will go live on February 8, shortly after the end of the Nintendo Direct presentation.