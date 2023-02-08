Metroid Prime Remastered looks gorgeous, brings a classic to the Switch today

Metroid Prime is finally set to make a playable return with a digital remaster of the game due to launch later today and a physical release coming in a couple of weeks on February 22. This comes after years of rumors that Nintendo would remaster the original games ahead of the release of Metroid Prime 4, which still remains completely up in the air following it restarting development years ago.

From what we can see, Metroid Prime Remastered appears to be a straight port of the original GameCube game but slightly updated graphically to look better and hopefully perform smoother frame rate-wise on the Switch.

When Metroid Prime initially released on the GameCube back in the day, it was a big step for the series. To that point, there had only been 2D games for Samus, and many had questions about how Nintendo would do shifting the perspective to a first-person shooter. It resulted in the best-selling game in the series and is very beloved by fans even today.

It is likely that there will be people disappointed in the absence of the second and third game, but there is always potential for those to come in the future. Metroid Prime 2 is another beloved game that GameCube fans adored, and the third title was released on the Wii. We have seen Nintendo adapt those pointer control games for the Switch before with Mario Galaxy and The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword.

Metroid Prime 4 is still one of the most highly anticipated games on Nintendo’s slate, but unfortunately, it is looking more apparent that we will not see it this year. While there is potential for it to be revealed later on in 2023, it is highly unlikely to actually release.