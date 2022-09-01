Cryptic video shows our first official look at Grafaiai from Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Following several days of teasers from the Pokémon company, our first real look at Grafaiai is now available. The animated reveal of Grafaiai gives us a good idea of what to expect to see when it makes its debut to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet in November.

In the footage, we catch Grafaiai as it begins to make its mark on multiple trees and rocks, painting them wild colors. The Pokémon uses its long fingers to create them, using local berries and other natural colors it can find in the wild. We previously theorized that it would be using its tail to create these drawings, but it looks like it will not, setting it apart from Smeargle, another painting Pokémon.

Close to the end of the video, we receive a full view of Grafaiai before it covers the camera in paint. Getting a better look at it, Grafaiai greatly resembles that of a lemur, with massive eyes and long fingers.

In the video, we also catch Scatterbug walking through the forest. It confirms the return of this Pokémon, and we can expect to see it wandering through Paldea when Scarlet and Violet are available. We can also expect to see its evolved forms, Spewpa and Vivillion.

Shortly after the video went live, the Pokémon Company sent out another tweet and a shorter video to provide more details about Grafaiai when we see it in Paldea. It will be a Poison and Normal-type Pokémon, making it different, although similar, to Smeargle. We hoped it would be a Dark-type, but making it a Poison-type could lead to some interesting combinations.

Now that you’ve gotten a fascinating insight into #Grafaiai, see it in all its glory in #PokemonScarletViolet, coming to #NintendoSwitch November 18th! pic.twitter.com/b8dAc8fY4j — Pokémon (@Pokemon) September 1, 2022

The revealing footage is similar to how many Pokémon were announced leading up to the release of Pokémon Legends: Arceus. We can expect to receive a handful more before Pokémon Scarlet and Violet arrive later this year on November 18.