The colorful Pokémon Grafaiai will be featured in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Starting yesterday, the official Pokémon twitter account has been sharing multiple images of colorful trees marked by a Pokémon. Little information was shared outside images of markings and bullseyes painted on trees, but a full day later, we have a name for the Pokémon: Grafaiai. They will be a new Pokémon featured in the series, making their debut in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

The first tweet the Pokémon company shared was that the images of a photograph from the Paldea region, the area players will explore in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, were of strange marks on rocks and trees. The marks are colorful, but their origin was a mystery when initially shared.

Many fans speculated this to be the work of a Pokémon, but we have no images or hint of what the Pokémon would look like or what could have created these markings. In a follow-up to this mystery, the Pokémon twitter account has confirmed that the Pokémon who made it was named Grafaiai. While difficult to capture the Pokémon creating these markings in action, there are multiple images of the colorful drawings it leaves behind.

However, while these images are similar to the first series, they also feature a distinct outline and shadow of the Pokémon in the background. In the second image, the creature appears to have a sizeable paintbrush-like tail, similar to Smeargle, the Painter Pokémon, but its tail is much larger. It also seems to be moving on all four legs, unlike Smeargle, which prefers to stand on its two back feet.

Following the confirmation of the Pokémon’s name and a brief image of what it looks like, we can anticipate a full reveal of the Pokémon soon. If it’s anything similar to the Pokémon Legends: Arceus teasers, we should see one in the next few days, potentially in the form of a brief video shared on the Pokémon YouTube channel and Twitter account.