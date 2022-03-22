Out of the Park Baseball 23 officially announced, slated to release in April

MLB The Show 22 is slated to launch in just a few days, but it’s not the only MLB-licensed game that will launch during the month of April. Com2us’ Out of the Park Baseball 23 has been officially confirmed, and the South Korean-based publisher announced on March 22 that it will be released next month on PC.

Com2us has slated Out of the Park Baseball 23 (OOTP 23), the latest game in the simulation-based franchise, to be released on April 22 of this year. Per the publisher, OOTP 23 will feature brand new 3D visuals, new customization options, and in-game tutorials that will “appeal to rookies and veterans alike.”

Out of the Park Baseball 23 will cost $39.99, and pre-orders for the game are already up on the Out of the Park Baseball Developments website. Those who pre-order the game will receive a 10% discount. OOTP 23 will also be available on Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Com2us also announced that it has reached an agreement to extend its working relationship with Major League Baseball (MLB) and the Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA).

OOTP has had real MLB player names, logos, and names for all 30 MLB teams, as well as all MiLB teams, in previous games, and that tradition will continue going forward. Com2us confirmed that it will continue to work with MLB and the MLBPA for the next five years.