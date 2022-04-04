Outer Wilds leads new PlayStation Now games, before the service merges with PlayStation Plus

PlayStation Now is Sony’s streaming service for PS5, PS4, and PS2 games, and its library grows every month. April’s four-game lineup has been announced, and it includes one of the biggest indie darlings from the last few years.

That would be Outer Wilds, one of the four games detailed on the PlayStation Blog. Outer Wilds is about exploration, sending you out into a solar system that supernovas every 22 minutes. That’s not the only spacefaring game coming to PS Now either. Journey to the Savage Planet is about surviving on a single alien world, which you can do with a friend in co-op. For racing fans, there’s WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship, and for tabletop RPG players, there’s Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood. All four games will be available on PS Now starting Tuesday, April 5.

Notably, this is one of the last PlayStation Now-specific announcements we’re likely to see. The program will combine with PlayStation Plus to make a single, three-tiered service. That doesn’t mean the streaming library is going away — it’s the opposite, in fact. It will also start providing PS3, PS1, and PSP titles depending on which subscription tier you sign up for. However, these monthly updates will likely begin happening as a single post for both Plus and Now under the unified banner. The merger is happening in June, so expect at least one more PS Now-specific lineup announcement before that in May.