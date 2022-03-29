Sony announces that PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now will be combined into one subscription service

Today, Sony has confirmed what rumors have been saying for a couple of days now: PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now are being combined to form one subscription service. The new service will be rolled out this June with three membership tiers.

As outlined by Sony, the membership tiers for the new service are PlayStation Plus Essential, which seems to be what PlayStation Plus is now, PlayStation Plus Extra, which adds over 400 games for subscribers to play, and the PlayStation Plus Premium subscription, which includes time-limited game trials, PS3 and PS2 titles, and game streaming. The subscription tiers are more of a side step to Game Pass rather than a direct competitor but still offer the benefits PlayStation fans enjoy.

All-new PlayStation Plus launches in June with three flexible membership options.



First details: https://t.co/2KXcEp7XWs pic.twitter.com/jAU9Do3CfE — PlayStation (@PlayStation) March 29, 2022

The price for PlayStation Plus Essential is slated to be $9.99/£6.99 per month, $24.99/£19.99 per quarter, or $59.99/£49.99 per year. At this price, subscribers get two free games per month, exclusive discounts, cloud storage, and online multiplayer access.

PlayStation Plus Extra will cost $14.99/£10.99 per month, $39.99/£31.99 per quarter, or $99.99/£83.99 per year. This tier includes everything from the Essentials subscription and adds a catalog of over 400 games across PS4 and PS5 to play. It’s not clear whether you must stream or download these, but we believe it would be the latter.

Finally, PlayStation Plus Premium will cost $17.99/£13.49 per month, $49.99/£39.99 per quarter, or $119.99/£99.99 per year. It covers everything from the previous tiers, adding 340 games across PS3, PS2, and PSP that can be streamed at any time on PS4, PS5, and PC. The PS2 and PSP titles can also be downloaded. Premium subscribers will also gain access to time-limited game trials, allowing them to try new games before purchasing them. Presumably, this would only be for games from first-party studios.

Select markets will also get PlayStation Plus Deluxe, which includes most of what the PlayStation Plus Premium subscription does, but there’s no game streaming or PS3 titles included. This tier will be slightly cheaper as a result.