Overwatch 2 gets a One Punch Man crossover featuring who else but Doomfist

Overwatch 2 is getting the collaboration of a lifetime, linking the game’s punchiest and brawliest character with the one and only Saitama from One Punch Man. The One Punch Man anime is notorious for its protagonist, who as the name implies, punches people and ends their existence which just one hit. While you might not get that same level of instant gratification with Doomfist, his mega fist still perfectly lines up with Saitama’s spirit of violence.

This news was confirmed by the Twitter account Overwatch Calvalry, which revealed the new Doomfist skin, showcasing the majestic yellow suit and massive red punching glove. The Doomfist x One Punch Man skin will be earnable starting March 7 in an event that lasts until April 6. According to Blizzard, Doomfist isn’t the only character getting a One Punch Man skin. The team has “created a collection of cosmetics from the beloved anime,” so we might see some other character skins as well.

Overwatch 2 x One Punch Man 🥊



Featuring a Saitama Doomfist skin — the crossover begins March 7! 💥 pic.twitter.com/LYJ4axSMO1 — Overwatch Cavalry (@OWCavalry) February 6, 2023

The team also stated they will reveal all of the unlockable cosmetics before the event begins on March 7. One of the cosmetics will also be a Legendary skin earnable via themed challenges. Judging by the wording of the post, it’s most likely this free skin won’t be Doomfist as Saitama, but it does at least confirm another skin from the One Punch Man universe.

This is Overwatch 2’s first collaboration with a major IP, and they came out of the gates swinging with this one. This is also one of many events coming to Season 3 of Overwatch 2, including the Overwatch 2 dating simulator Loverwatch, and the limited Kill Confirmed game mode, Pachimarchi. Season 3 of Overwatch 2 officially begins on February 7, making today the final day you can grind out the competitive ladder. Be sure to wrap up all of your loose ends before the season officially ends.