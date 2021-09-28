Oxenfree and Afterparty developer Night School Studio is now a part of Netflix

Night School Studio has officially announced that the company will be joining Netflix. The company will be the first video game development studio owned by Netflix. The company is known for developing indie titles like Oxenfree, Oxenfree II: Lost Signals, and Afterparty.

Netflix generally centers on streaming television shows and movies. The streaming giant has invested a lot of money in creating exclusive content on its streaming sites. There have been talks about Netflix going into the video game-making business, with Night School Studio being potentially the first in a line of purchases for the company. Netflix may be aiming to make a video game streaming service.

📣 Small team of story-loving game people joins big team of game-loving story people, @Netflix.https://t.co/xJvtYUJVNZ — Night School Studio (@nightschoolers) September 28, 2021

The story is developing…