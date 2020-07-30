Paper Mario: The Origami King Shangri-Spa game breaking bug will be fixed in a future patch

A Paper Mario: The Origami King game-breaking bug has been found and is about to be fixed as part of an incoming patch, Nintendo has confirmed.

The bug appears in the final part of the story, when, upon visiting the Shangri-Spa, players are required to visit the Spring of Bliss, Spring of Jungle Bliss, Spring of Purification, and Spring of Sanctuary and get stamps from them.

Those stamps grant a VIP pass so you can enter the fifth spring. However, players have discovered that getting the pass, exiting the cave, and not entering it right away, they’re stuck as the game doesn’t acknowledge that you already visited each of the other four Shangri-Spa.

Players willing to find all Toad locations in the game will be familiar with the place, despite the bug appearing right there.

Also, players can’t reload previous saves and can’t obtain a second VIP card as they can’t get the required stamps again. Of course, this questline is required to be completed to finish the game, and players can’t do so when the bug appears.

In a note issued to Polygon, Nintendo has made it clear it is aware of the problem and is working on a patch that should fix it soon.

“We are aware of reports about issues affecting some players of Paper Mario: The Origami King,” said Nintendo in a note.

“We are working to resolve these issues and plan to address them in a software update. We apologize for any inconvenience.”

It’s quite rare that games, and particularly those from Nintendo, get to their final releases complete with game-breaking bugs.

However, that has happened with Paper Mario: The Origami King and will be addressed in an incoming patch, hopefully granting players a chance to get a second VIP pass without requiring them to complete additional tasks involving their save data.

Considering how long the game is, in fact, it would be a huge waste of time for players to have to create another save file or whatever involving their progress.