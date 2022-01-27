Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous gets free DLC, A Visitor from Distant Lands

There is plenty to do in Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous. From its numerous quests and main storyline, players can spend hours running around Golarion. Now, there is a little bit more to experience with a new update called A Visitor from Distant Lands. It’s an entirely free addition and was stealth dropped by Owlcat Games almost out of nowhere.

A Visitor from Distant Lands includes a brand-new pet dragon for Wrath of the Righteous. The tiny sovereign dragon pet is from Tian Xia and will fly around a character in the game. However, there is much more to the dragon than being a cute addition to the game. Its main purpose is to help characters succeed on any Knowledge and Lore skill check when they roll a die. The checks may help a character determine a piece of history or learn more about a location they are visiting.

Pets are part of the animal companion system, and each features its own stats. Like the dragon assisting with certain ability checks, other pets can increase the party’s maximum carrying capacity, improve their abilities overall, and are just fun to have around.

Along with the free DLC announcement, Owlcat also revealed the new DLC Inevitable Excess for Wrath of the Righteous.