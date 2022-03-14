PAX East 2022 announces major exhibitors, including Gearbox Software and Larian Studios

PAX East 2022 is just around the corner, and the event organizers have announced several major exhibitors that will be taking part. This includes Gearbox Software, Baldur’s Gate III developer Larian Studios, Focus Home Interactive, Devolver Digital, and more.

Gearbox Software will be observing the release of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands during the show, but the official press release from PAX leaves an intriguing tease. “Gearbox Software returns after their blockbuster unveiling of Borderlands 3 at PAX East 2019 to celebrate the launch of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands while looking toward the future,” the press release said, while not specifying what “the future” refers to.

Larian Studios will also be providing updates on its in-development game Baldur’s Gate III. The press release states that attendees will “witness the next step on the road to the launch of Baldur’s Gate III.” Perhaps an official release date is on the way for the event.

If that isn’t enough, a few more publishers will be taking part in PAX East 2022. Focus Home Interactive, Koch Media, XSEED, and tinyBuild will be on the show floor as exhibitors. Notable indie studios will likely be there too. PAX East will have over 100 exhibitors at the show when it runs from April 21 to April 24. It will be taking place at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center. In order to attend, you’ll need proof of COVID vaccinations and a face covering.