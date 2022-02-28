Peacock picks up Twisted Metal TV series

The Twisted Metal live-action show finally has a home and it is with NBC’s streaming service Peacock Deadline reports. The project was announced back in September with The Falcon and The Winter Soldier star Anthony Mackie put in the starring role of John Doe as well as being an executive producer.

According to IMDB, Twisted Metal “Follows a motor-mouthed outsider offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland.”

It was also revealed recently that Will Arnett is set to voice Sweet Tooth, the mascot of the Twisted Metal series. Arnett also gained the rights to put the adaptation together with his production company Electric Avenue and is also serving as an executive producer.

PlayStation Productions reps Jeff Frost and Jason Clodfelter, who is President and Co-President of Sony Pictures Television Studios, shared “We are thrilled that our first series with our good friends at Peacock is with our amazing partners at Electric Avenue, Universal Television, and colleagues at PlayStation Productions.”

President of scripted content at NBCUniversal Television Lisa Katz also commented on the collaboration, saying “This adrenaline-infused comedy series is in expert hands with our partners at Sony Pictures Television, Playstation Productions, and Universal Television, and will be the perfect addition to Peacock as we continue to look for uniquely entertaining programs.”

Twisted Metal will be written by Cobra Kai writer Michael Jonathan Smith alongside Zombieland and Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.