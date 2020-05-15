Perfect Paper Mario: The Origami King art is here to brighten your day

Paper Mario: The Origami King was only announced yesterday, but one creative Nintendo fan is already producing some amazing art based on its distinct look.

Nintendo of America ambassador and YouTuber GandaKris took to her Twitter account to show off a real-life origami version of Princess Peach less than a day after the game’s reveal. The art, which is an exact replica of Peach’s design in the new Paper Mario title, has already been liked 1,300 times and retweeted by 250 other Twitter users.

The origami model is as perfect as you can get, and we wouldn’t be surprised if GandaKris goes on to bring more Paper Mario: The Origami King characters to life. We’re looking at you specifically, Olivia, but we’ll take anyone else whether they’re an origami figure in the game or not.

Paper Mario: The Origami King was announced by Nintendo on Thursday, May 14. Players will once again take on the role of the titular hero, as well as other iconic Mario characters including Bowser and Toad. Alongside newcomer Olivia, Mario’s gang must defeat the villainous King Olly, who has sealed off Peach’s castle and turned her into an origami figurine.

Mario’s party will traverse various papercraft environments in their bid to save the day once more. New powers on offer in The Origami King include the 1,000 Fold Arms move — a skill given to Mario that allows save those imprisoned by King Olly’s army and bring peace back to the Mushroom Kingdom.

The sixth entry in the long-running — and beloved — RPG franchise will be available to play on the Nintendo Switch on July 17.